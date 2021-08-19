Deepika Padukone gives THIS vintage touch to her athleisure look for meeting at Maddock office; PHOTOS

Thursday evening came with a surprise treat for fans. The actress stepped out in the city and was snapped while heading to Maddock Films Office for a meeting. What immediately grabbed our attention in Deepika's look was how she perfectly added a vintage touch to a plain athleisure look and took it up by a notch. The actress has been lately in the news owing to the wrap up celebration of her film with Shakun Batra.

In the photos, as Deepika arrived at the Maddock Films office, she was caught in the frame by the paps. In the photos, she is seen clad in a black tank top with matching sweatpants and sneakers. However, it was her plaid hair scrunchie that immediately caught our attention. The vintage hair accessory that Deepika added to her athleisure look seemed to elevate her whole outfit to another level. The actress smiled and waved to the paps from a distance. One could also catch a glimpse of Deepika's toned biceps that proved that the star has been working out a lot.

Take a look:

Just recently, Deepika shared a reel featuring snippets from Shakun Batra's untitled film's wrap up party. It featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. In the same, Deepika gave fans a glimpse of how close they all had bonded during the shoot of the film. The film is touted to be a complex relationship drama. It is being produced by .

Besides this, Deepika also has and John Abraham starrer Pathan. She is also a part of Fighter with and Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas. On the production side, Deepika is backing the Hindi adaptation of The Intern co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

