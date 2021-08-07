Deepika Padukone keeps it comfy in silk co ords as she heads to Bengaluru; PHOTOS

Saturday began on a travelling note for as she was snapped by the paparazzi leaving town for a day. The Pathan actress was seen at the private airport in Kalina, Mumbai as she headed to Bengaluru for the day. For her morning airport look, Deepika opted for a comfy avatar and gave us all a lesson in how to nail a casual look with panache. The star even acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

In the photos, Deepika is seen keeping casual yet stylish in cream coloured co-ords. She is seen opting for a silky co-ord set for her flight home. She teamed it up with a long beige overcoat to add a touch of chicness to her look. Deepika accessorised her look with a matching beige bag. She completed her airport look with matching sneakers and cream coloured mask. Deepika waved to the paparazzi before heading inside the airport for her flight.

Take a look:

Recently, Deepika left the internet in awe of her childhood avatar as she dropped a cute video featuring her childhood photos. With the video, the Pathan star revealed what kind of a student she was as a kid. Fans could not stop gushing over her adorable childhood avatar in the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Besides this, Deepika is also a part of , John Abraham starrer Pathan. The actioner is helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. Deepika also has Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas and starrer Fighter in the pipeline. Aside from this, she also is starring in the official adaptation of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. She is producing the film as well.

