Deepika Padukone looks classy and chic as she makes heads turn at the airport; PICS

Deepika Padukone needs no introduction. She started her career with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 and since then, there is no looking back for her. With a career spanning more than a decade and a half, it is no doubt in saying that Deepika is reigning in the film industry. The actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Housefull, Chennai Express, Cocktail, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat and has also been a part of path-breaking films like Chhapaak, Finding Fanny and Piku in her illustrious career.

Deepika enjoys a huge fan following and her fans wait for pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a while ago, the Piku actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She returned from Hyderabad. For her airport look, Deepika donned a black and white striped top and black pants. She also wore a black mouth mask keeping COVID-19 in mind. The actress looked beautiful as usual.

Check Deepika Padukone's photos here:

Talking about Deepika Padukone's professional career, she was last seen in the direct-to-digital release Gehraiyaan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Next, the actress will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale.

