Deepika Padukone looks classy and edgy as she opts for an all-black airport look; PICS

Deepika Padukone is one most talented and most-loved actresses in Bollywood. She entered in Bollywood with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om and her stint as Shanti Priya won several hearts. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and her loved ones wait for her pictures to go out in the public domain. Just a while back, the stunning actress got clicked at the airport by the paparazzi and she impressed everyone with her classy and edgy look.

For her airport look, DP chose an all-black outfit. She kept her makeup minimal and left her tresses looks. Nonetheless to say, she exuded charm in her look. To complete her look, the Piku actress also carried a brown color bag and wore black boots with killer heels. She also acknowleged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras with her brightest smile. She also waved at them.

See Deepika’s photos here:

In other news, Deepika was recently honoured with the Time100 Impact Awards. This was the second time the Padmaavat actress has won the prestigious award in her career. She attended the ceremony in Dubai with her hubby Ranveer Singh.

Speaking about Deepika Padukone’s professional career, she was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. She shared screen space with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has the highly-anticipated Siddharth Anand actioner Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. This will mark their first collaboration together. Deepika also has Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

