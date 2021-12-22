Deepika Padukone looks dead drop gorgeous as she joins Ranveer Singh for 83 premiere; PICS

Just a few days are left for the much-awaited film 83 to hit the theatres, and the makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote it. Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone went to Dubai along with Kapil Dev and attended the Red Sea International Film Festival. The red carpet pictures of the duo completely grabbed all the attention. Today, the makers of 83 have organised a star-studded screening in Mumbai. Paps spotted Ranveer Singh, director Kabir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and many others on the red carpet. A few moments back, Deepika Padukone joined the team and her grand entry made heads turn.

Deepika Padukone looked dead drop gorgeous as she joined Ranveer Singh for 83 premiere. The actress was shinning in her customised Gauri and Nainika black gown. Deepika accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and a stunning ring. She joined Ranveer on the red carpet and the couple posed for the cameras. While Deepika looked like a queen, Ranveer, like usual, was dressed to impress. The star opted for a formal white three-piece suit for the evening. Even Deepika’s parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone joined them for the big day. Deepika’s sister Anisha was also spotted at the premiere.

Take a look:

Apart from 83, Ranveer will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the third time for Cirkus. The movie will also star Jaqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. He will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Whereas, Deepika Padukone will be seen in ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan.

