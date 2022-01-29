Deepika Padukone looks jaw-dropping hot in a mini black dress as she promotes Gehraiyaan; PICS

Deepika Padukone is ruling hearts ever since her stint as Shanti Priya in her debut film Om Shanti Om. The actress has proved that she is the queen of Bollywood with her bold choices of films and versatile acting ability. The 36-year-old actress will now show her acting prowess in Shakun Batra’s next flick Gehraiyaan. She is on the promotional spree for the film and served fashion inspiration with her every look. On Friday evening, Deepika was spotted by the paparazzi during one of her promotional events.

Deepika has surely been on her way to kill people with her looks as for the event, she wore a mini black dress with killer black heels. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress kept her makeup subtle and donned a smoky eye. Her hairdo was sleek and was absolutely going with the overall vibe of the little black dress. In the photos, the Piku actress was seen posing for the shutterbugs. She also flashed her brightest smile to the cameras.

Take a look:

Earlier, while talking to India Today, Deepika revealed that she understands why her character feels stuck in life in Gehraaiyan. “Well, I think that the line is also a metaphor for what she is feeling in her life. As much as it is about what she is feeling physically, it also shows how stuck she is feeling in her mind, just based on where she is in her life at that point. I understand that,” she said.

The film Gehraaiyan will release on 11 February this year on the OTT platform and is directed by Shakun Batra. The movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the pivotal roles. Ever since its teaser was released, the movie has garnered lots of praise from fans and well-wishers. The movie’s first song, Doobey has also received appreciation from fans.

