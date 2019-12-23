Deepika Padukone looks nothing short of regal in a blue outfit with chunky statement accessories; View Pic

Deepika Padukone never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. She is always dressed to the nines and her recently fashion outings were super fabulous. Check out her latest pictures right here.

never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. She is always dressed to the nines and her recently fashion outings were super fabulous. And now, the actress for a TV show sported a blue outfit and styled it with chunky statement accessories. Minimal makeup, messy buns and heels completed her look. In the same post, Deepika Padukone thanked Sonali Kulkarni for a lovely conversation and showering her with love. A few days back, the Chhapaak actress had sported similar floral ensemble and looked mesmerizing. Check out the pictures right below.

Speaking of the movie Chhapaak, the same is based on the life of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi fame, the drama stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020. The actress recently revealed that she needed her counsellor on the sets of the movie as her of movie Chhapaak as her condition did spiral through the process of the film. She added that once it got really bad and she started feeling claustrophobic. She also shared that the role did take a toll on her emotionally. For the unversed, the trailer was recently released and the same received a lot of rave reviews and some even touted it as a National award-worthy.

Check out the pictures right below.

What are your views on the same? Are you excited about the movie? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More