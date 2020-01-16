Deepika Padukone looks straight out of a 70s film in a polka dot dress as she promotes Chhapaak; See PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone stepped out to promote Chhapaak on Thursday in a stunning off shoulder dress. The Chhapaak actress surely stole the show with her retro look. Check it out.

When it comes to nailing different looks like a pro, comes to mind. The bonafide star of Bollywood has been taking over the world with her talent and style. Her recent film Chhapaak has managed to grab the attention of people as it is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. During the promotions of Chhapaak, Deepika opted for various looks which ended up making heads turn. However, looks like Padukone saved the best for last as she decided to go retro today for promotions.

Deepika was snapped on Thursday afternoon as she stepped out to promote Chhapaak with director Meghna Gulzar. The gorgeous diva opted for a chic off shoulder black and white polka dotted long dress. Along with this, to round off the retro-chic vibes, Deepika added a loose hairdo with a black hairband. Her entire look for Chhapaak promotions today seemed straight out of an 70s Bollywood film and to some extent, also reminded us of her character from Om Shanti Om, Shanti Priya.

(Also Read: Deepika Padukone and team Chhapaak conduct a social experiment to check sale of acid; WATCH)

As she posed for the paps, Deepika flaunted her million dollar smile. Her heels added more height and went perfectly with her dress. With pearl drop earrings, the Chhapaak star showed us how to do retro look right.

Check it out:

Chhaapak had released last week on Friday and has been getting rave reviews from critics and audiences. A day back, Deepika also shared a video of a sting operation she did with the team of Chhapaak where she showcased how easy it is to buy acid that will destroy someone’s life forever. Vikrant Massey and Deepika’s film has managed to draw the attention of the nation towards the sale and purchase of acid. With Chhapaak, Deepika also turned a producer.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More