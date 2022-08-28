Deepika Padukone looks stunning in black shirt and blue denim as she gets clicked at the airport; VIDEO

Deepika Padukone needs no introduction. She started her career with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 and since then, there is no looking back for her. With a career spanning more than a decade and a half, it is no doubt in saying that Deepika is reigning in the film industry. The actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Housefull, Chennai Express, Cocktail, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. She enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her photos to come out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She looked stunning even in her comfy attire. The actress opted for an oversized black shirt with blue denim jeans. She donned her signature bun and completed her look with black heels and a matching purse. However, she did not stop by to pose for the cameras and went straight to her car.

Watch Deepika Padukone's video here

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale.

