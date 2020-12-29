Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh twin in brown & beige as they head out of city ahead of the New Year; PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at the airport as they headed out of Mumbai. The power couple walked hand in hand at the airport as they left Mumbai ahead of the New Year.

The power couple of Bollywood, and were snapped together on Tuesday morning as they headed out of Mumbai ahead of the New Year. The couple had been spending time together in the city over the past week whilst working on their respective projects. While Deepika was shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film, Ranveer had been working on his film, Cirkus with Rohit Shetty. Now, it seems that the couple has taken a year-end break and is off to an undisclosed location.

Both Ranveer and Deepika were seen making their way together at the airport this morning. In the photos, Deepika is seen clad in a beige jumpsuit with a brown long coat and matching leather shoes as she stepped out with her hubby, Mr. Singh. On the other hand, Ranveer is seen twinning with his wife Deepika in hues of brown and beige. He is seen sporting a checkered sweater with matching brown pants and a beige coloured overcoat. With it, Ranveer added a cool pair of sunglasses and a hat.

Deepika is also seen carrying a dark brown leather bag in her hand. Ranveer too is holding a matching bag in his hand. The couple was seen sporting matching beige masks with their overall airport look. As they headed towards the airport gate, Deepika and Ranveer held each other's hands. They were seen stopping at the gate to pose for the paparazzi.

Take a look at Ranveer and Deepika's photos:

Meanwhile, Ranveer has been shooting in the city for his upcoming film and he shared a quirky photo on Instagram from the sets of it yesterday. Besides this, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and will be produced by Yash Raj Films, Maneesh Sharma. On the other hand, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra's film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. It is produced by .

Also Read|Ranveer Singh matches white shades with cap as he slays in yet another quirky look in car selfie; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×