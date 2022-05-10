Deepika Padukone rocks co-ord set as she leaves the country for Cannes 2022; PHOTOS

Cannes Film Festival is one of the world’s topmost movie events. And, this year Bollywood's brightest star Deepika Padukone is part of the film festival as a jury member along with other prestigious personalities of the entertainment industry across the world. Just a while ago, the actress was spotted at the airport as she left the country to participate in Cannes. To note, the Cannes Film Festival will be held between May 16-May 28.

In the photos, Deepika looked ethereal in a lemon co-ord set as she was papped by the paparazzi at the airport. She kept her makeup minimal and made a ponytail to ensure a comfortable journey. She completed her look with a black bag and black boots. She was kind enough to acknowledge the paps and also waved at them.

See Deepika’s photos here:

Earlier, Cannes Film Festival revealed the Jury President and the competition member jury who will be selecting Palme d’Or honors 2022 and Deepika Padukone is a member of the jury. Apart from her, the other members like Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway and Rebecca Hall will be present. On the other hand, Vincent Lindon will reside as the Jury President.

In a statement to the press, Cannes described the icon as, "Indian Actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone, is a huge star in her country. actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur from India. With over 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and ‘83, in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film The Intern. Credits include Gehraiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film Piku. In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Her impeccable performance was hailed by the audience. She will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

