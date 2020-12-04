Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi nail classic tee & denim look as they head to Alibaug for shoot; PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi were snapped at the Gateway of India again as they headed to shoot for Shakun Batra’s untitled film. The duo kept it casual for the day as they opted for denim with white tees.

It has been a few days since we've been spotting , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday at the Gateway of India in the morning as they leave for Alibaug for shooting Shaknun Batra's untitled film. Once again, on Friday morning, Deepika and Siddhant headed to Alibaug to kick off their shoot of the day of the yet to be titled flick by the Kapoor & Sons filmmaker. In the past week, we even saw Ranveer drop off Deepika before she headed out of the city.

However, on Friday morning, Deepika was with Siddhant as they both hopped onto the boat and left for Alibaug to shoot. In the photos, we could see Deepika clas in a white tank top with ripped shorts and sneakers. With her hair left open, she looked absolutely gorgeous in a casual avatar and kept her mask on all throughout. On the other hand, Siddhant was seen clad in a white tee with a heart on it. He teamed it up with dark blue denim and sneakers.

With it, he was seen sporting a mask and a pair of cool sunglasses as he left for the shoot of the day. The duo surely nailed the classic white tee and denim look with their OOTD and set style goals for young fans.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos:

Meanwhile, yesterday, Siddhant found a company in co-star Ananya Panday, who had joined him in the morning as they left for the shoot. Deepika was seen heading to Alibaug later during the day. The film is being touted to be a story of complex human relationships and reportedly also stars Dhairya Karwa. It is being produced by Dharma Productions and initially was announced to be released on February 12, 2021.

