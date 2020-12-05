Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi opt for hues of black & neon green as they head for weekend shoot; PICS

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted leaving from the Gateway Of India for the shooting of Shakun Batra's next yet-to-be-titled film. The duo kept it sporty and casual for the day.

Actress and Siddhant Chaturvedi were once again spotted leaving for Alibaug from the Gateway Of India. The duo has been spending time shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film over the past few weeks. Almost every day, this week, Deepika has joined Siddhant as they take a ferry ride to Alibaug for shooting. On Saturday too, the two stars were seen walking out of Taj Colaba towards the ferry boat together. While Deepika kept it sporty, Siddhant opted for a comfy look for the shoot.

In the photos, Deepika is seen clad in a black sports top with matching tights and white sneakers. Her jacket is seen tied up at her waist and she is seen wearing a black mask as she heads to shoot. Her hair was neatly tied up in a bun and she smiled at the paparazzi from a distance as she left for shooting with Siddhant. On the other hand, Siddhant too was seen opting for a casual yet comfy look for the day.

He is seen sporting a neon green tee with black track pants and sneakers. With it, we could see him sporting a cool pair of sunglasses and a mask to safeguard himself from COVID 19. The duo walked together towards the boat to head for the shoot.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Deepika had revealed in an interview that she had been keeping herself in touch with her character by reading a few pages of the script every day. The shoot of Shakun's film had begun post the lockdown restrictions were eased off. The first schedule was shot in Goa with Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya Panday. It is helmed by Shakun Batra and Dharma Productions is bankrolling the film.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

