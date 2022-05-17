Deepika Padukone's FIRST LOOK from Cannes 2022 OUT; Actress joins jury members for dinner; PICS

Cannes Film Festival is one of the world’s topmost movie events. And, this year Bollywood's brightest star Deepika Padukone is part of the film festival as a jury member along with other prestigious personalities of the entertainment industry across the world. Just a while ago, Deepika’s first look from the film festival went public as she joined the other jury members for dinner at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez.

Deepika Padukone's look

For her very first look at the 75th annual film festival, Deepika wore Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2021 collection. Her hair and makeup were also on point. Nonetheless to say, she looked gorgeous. She was joined by Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux, US film director and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jeff Nichols, British actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Rebecca Hall, and Italian actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jasmine Trinca.

See Deepika Padukone's first look here:

Cannes' press statement about Deepika

Earlier, in a statement to the press, Cannes described the iconic Deepika as, "Indian Actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone, is a huge star in her country. actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur from India. With over 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and ‘83, in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film The Intern. Credits include Gehraiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film Piku. In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World."

Deepika Padukone's upcoming movies

Speaking about her professional career, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Her impeccable performance was hailed by the audience. She will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

