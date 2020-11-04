Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash arrives at NCB office for questioning in drug case; PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash was spotted at the NCB office on Wednesday afternoon after the agency had issued summons to her post a raid. She had sought interim relief from Court in the form of anticipatory bail.

Actor 's former manager Karishma Prakash arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau's office on Wednesday for questioning. Karishma was seen reaching the NCB office after the anti-drug agency had reportedly issued summons to her and she was untraceable. A day back, reports of CNN News 18 came in that Karishma had applied for an anticipatory bail in the matter and that the special court had given her interim relief in the same till November 7.

As per a report in NDTV, on Tuesday, Karishma was allowed time to appear before the NCB for questioning without being arrested. NCB had reportedly raided Karishma's residence and seized some materials from her place. They also reportedly issued summons to Deepikas's former manager linked to the case and the raid. As per NDTV's report, Karishma had apparently missed the summons issued to her and the NCB had called her untraceable.

As per a report of TOI, the talent management agency, KWAN, with which Karishma worked, she resigned from the same. The NCB is currently investigating Karishma in connection with the drug case where she was apparently chatting with Deepika Padukone about banned substances. Both Deepika and Karishma were earlier questioned along with Jaya Saha of the same talent management agency by the NCB. Owing to the surfacing of chats between Deepika and Karishma about banned substances, the NCB had called them for questioning while they were in Goa for the shooting of Shakun Batra's film. After Deepika was interrogated, she headed back to Goa to complete the shoot. Several other names came to light in NCB's investigation of the drug case and many of them were summoned by the agency in the past few months.

Take a look at Karishma Prakash photos:

Also Read|Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash resigns from her position at KWAN talent management agency: Report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×