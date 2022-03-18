Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi twin in white, get papped in the city; PICS

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are one of the most loved-up couples in Bollywood. They make sure to take out time for each other from their busy routines. The couple never misses a chance to dish out major relationship goals whenever they get papped. Today, post-Holi celebrations, the lovebirds were spotted by the paparazzi in the city. Dia and Vaibhav were seen twinning and winning hearts in white.

In the photographs, Dia looked stunning in her white kurta teamed up with ankle-length trousers and completed her look with open tresses. She was seen flashing her flawless smile during the clicks as she sat in the front seat of the car. On the other hand, Vaibhav, who was behind the steering, followed ladylove and opted for a white shirt. Vaibhav also followed the COVID-19 norms and kept his mask on the whole time. The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress stepped out and paused and posed for the shutterbugs. Earlier today, Dia extended warm wishes on Holi to her fans. Sharing pictures of flowers, Dia wrote, “Happy Holi!!! May the colours of nature always unite us with love and harmony”

Take a look at Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s pics:

For those unaware, Dia got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021. The actress held a beautiful and intimate ceremony at her house and amid all loved ones. In May, she welcomed her son Avyaan. Recently, Dia shared a priceless moment with her son. In the picture, Dia couldn’t take her eyes off Avyaan. The former beauty queen had captioned the post as ‘Imagine @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane.”

