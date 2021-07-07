  1. Home
Dilip Kumar Funeral: Legendary actor laid to rest in presence of Saira Banu & close family members; PICS

As Dilip Kumar breathed his last today in Mumbai, the legendary actor was laid to rest with full state honours.
65489 reads Mumbai Updated: July 8, 2021 03:47 am
Dilip Kumar Funeral: Legendary actor laid to rest in presence of Saira Banu & close family members; PICS
Dilip Kumar has not just been an actor who had worked for over five decades in Indian cinema. He has been an emotion, an epitome of perfection, an institution and an exceptional artist. And while the legendary star has breathed his last today, his unfortunate demise has marked the end of an era. For the uninitiated, Dilip Kumar passed away due to age-related issues and his unfortunate demise has left the nation heartbroken. The social media has been abuzz with condolence messages for the late actor.

The iconic star has been laid to rest in Mumbai today in the presence of his close family members. Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu was also present at the burial ground where his last rites were bring performed along with following the COVID 19 protocols. Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai had also marked his presence at the funeral. To note, Dilip Kumar was also given state honours ahead of his funeral and was draped in the tricolour.

Take a look at Dilip Kumar’s funeral pics:

Meanwhile, several celebs were seen arriving at Dilip Kumar’s residence to pay their last tribute to the iconic star. Among these were Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, etc. Many even took to social media to mourn the demise of Dilip Kumar. Akshay Kumar wrote, “To the world, many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti”.

Also Read: RIP Dilip Kumar: Legendary actor given full state honour, draped in tricolour ahead of funeral

Credits :Viral Bhayani

