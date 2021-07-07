Dilip Kumar passes away: Dharmendra, Vidya Balan & Siddharth Roy Kapur arrive to pay their last respect; PICS

Dilip Kumar had breathed his last at the age of 98 and the entire industry is mourning his demise.

The Bollywood industry witnessed a massive jolt as it lost one of its shiniest stars. We are talking about Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor has breathed his last on July 7 after prolonged age related health issues. To note, the 98 year old actor was hospitalised recently following episodes of breathlessness. Needless to say, Dilip Kumar’s demise has come as a shock for everyone and ever since then the social media has been abuzz with condolence messages for the Padma Vibhushan awardee.

In fact, as his mortal remains have been taken to his Mumbai residence ahead of the funeral, several celebs were seen arriving at Dilip Kumar’s residence to pay their last tribute. Among these was Dharmendra who shared a deep bond with the late actor and has been heartbroken with his demise. Speaking about it with Aaj Tak, Dharmendra stated that Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu had been a constant pillar of strength for him and that he has learnt a lot from them. “This day is extremely sad for me. It feels as if a ‘Masiha’ has gone,” he added.

On the other hand, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Anupam Kher were also spotted at Dilip Kumar’s residence as they had arrived to pay their condolences to the tragedy king of the Indian cinema.

Take a look at the pics:

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar’s funeral is expected to take place at 5 PM today in Mumbai. It is reported that the veteran actor will be laid to rest with full state honour. Confirming the news, Chief Minister’s office, Maharashtra told ANI, “Last rites of veteran actor Dilip Kumar to be performed with full state honours”.

Also Read: RIP Dilip Kumar: Legendary actor to be laid to rest with full state honour; Funeral to take place at 5 PM

Share your comment ×