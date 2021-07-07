Dilip Kumar passes away: Ranbir Kapoor arrives at legendary actor's residence ahead of the funeral; PICS

Bollywood celebs have been arriving at the late legend Dilip Kumar's house to pay their last respects ahead of his funeral. Ranbir Kapoor also was snapped as he reached to pay his tribute to the late legend.

The day began with the heartbreaking news of Dilip Kumar's demise at the age of 98 after prolonged illness and since then, tributes have been pouring in for him from across the nation. Several celebs were snapped at Saira Banu and late Dilip Kumar's house including , , Anil Kapoor. Now, was snapped at his residence ahead of the funeral as he arrived to meet Saira Banu and pay his last respects to the late legend.

The Sanju actor was seen arriving and joining others in paying respects to the late legend. Earlier during the day, Ranbir's mother along with cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared throwback photos of Dilip Kumar with Raj Kapoor as they remembered the late legend. The senior actor, who has served Indian cinema for over 5 decades, was among the most celebrated actors and hence, a couple of fans also had gathered outside his house earlier during the day to pay emotional tributes to him

Take a look:

Dilip Kumar's health had deteriorated after he was discharged last month post his treatment for bilateral pleural effusion. He was again admitted to the hospital when he complained about breathlessness. On Wednesday, his Twitter handle was used by his family friend to share the heartbreaking news of his demise in the morning. Later, his funeral time also was tweeted from his Twitter handle by his family members.

As news of his demise broke, from actors to politicians to sportspersons, all began remembering his contribution to Indian cinema. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the loss of the legendary actor on his Twitter handle. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also remembered the legend in a tweet on social media.

Dilip Kumar managed to deliver several classics including Ram Aur Shyam, Devdas, Saudagar, Kranti, Mughal-E-Azam and many more. His films continue to be a source of entertainment and knowledge for many across the world.

Also Read|Dilip Kumar passes away: Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar & others remember the 'institution'

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×