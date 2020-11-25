Disha Patani flaunts her toned midriff as she teams up crop top with shorts for making a dash at airport; PICS

Disha Patani was snapped at the airport on Wednesday. The gorgeous star beamed with joy as she smiled at the paps while making a splash at the airport.

Actress had left the internet swooning on Diwali with her sizzling photos from her Maldives vacay. After having spent time at home amid the lockdown, close to Diwali, Disha had headed out for a tropical getaway. After enjoying her vacay, she made her way back to the city and was spotted a couple of times when she headed to the dubbing session with Tiger Shroff. Recently, she had again jetted out of the city, and today, she returned to Mumbai. While she was leaving the airport, she was snapped by the paparazzi.

In the photos, Disha could be seen walking out of the airport with a sweet smile on her face. She is seen sporting a cool and comfy look for the day. In the photos, we can see the Radhe star clad in a white full-sleeved crop top with yellow shorts and sneakers. With her hair left open, Disha could be seen taking full precautions as she is seen sporting a lilac coloured mask as she steps out of the airport.

The star obliged the paparazzi with photos as she left the airport for home. Meanwhile, Disha has been posting photos with her friends while she was spending time with them.

Take a look at Disha Patani's photos:

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. The film managed to do well at the box office. Post this, Disha also was seen in a special song in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. She will now be seen with in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Besides this, she also has KTina and Mohit Suri's film, Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

