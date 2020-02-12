Disha Patani lights up the internet as she steps out with her dog for a shopping spree; See PHOTOS

Disha Patani was snapped with her pet dog when she stepped out of a store. The Malang actress opted for a chic look for a shopping spree with her dog. Check it out.

Bollywood stars and their love for animals is quite well known but there are few who have taken it to the next level too. Among them, Radhe star is known for being extremely in love with animals. Disha herself has two dogs along with a cat whose photos are often shared by the actress on her Instagram account. Not just this, like Jonas, Disha also has a special Instagram account for her pets where she posts photos of her dogs and cat.

On Wednesday, Disha stepped out with her pet dog for a shopping spree and was snapped while heading out. In the photos, Patani is seen clad in a white tank top with a matching shrug and pleated skirt. With her hair left open, Disha stepped out of the pet store with her pet dog to walk to her car. However, her dog was playful and refused to go home yet. Disha then walked her dog the car and in the process smiled at the paps who captured her in the frame.

Undoubtedly, Disha’s photos with her adorable doggie are the cutest thing you’ll see on the internet today. Meanwhile, a day back, Disha was snapped post a salon session with her friend and her photos went viral on social media.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha’s recent release Malang has maintained a steady hold at the box office over the past few days and is doing well in theatres. Next up for Patani is starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and KTina. She will also be seen in a special song in Baaghi 3. The shoot for Radhe is currently going on and the film is helmed by Prabhudheva. It is slated to hit the screens on Eid 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

