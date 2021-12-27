Disha Patani makes a stylish statement at the airport as she jets off ahead of New Year; PHOTOS

It is the last week of 2021 and the festive vibes have already begun taking over B-Town. After Christmas, many are looking forward to spending quality time with loved ones on New Year. Speaking of this, on Monday morning, actress Disha Patani was seen jetting out of the city. The gorgeous star recently wrapped up working on her film Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and celebrated with a few fun videos on social media. Now, after completing work, Disha is off to an undisclosed destination ahead of New Year.

The actress was seen arriving in complete style at the Mumbai airport. In the photos, Disha is seen clad in a brown crop top with blue distressed jeans. The Yodha star is seen leaving her hair open and her make-up was kept natural for the day. She is seen sporting a mask amid the increasing Omicron cases. She got out of the car and posed for the paps as she walked towards the gate. She did not take off her mask for the photos. After getting her passport checked, Disha headed out of the city.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Disha's video with Sidharth Malhotra from the sets of Yodha has taken over the internet. The actress was announced to be the lead in the film with Raashii Khanna and Sidharth. Having shot with Sidharth for a few weeks, Disha called it a wrap. The film is Dharma Productions's first action franchise and is helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. It is slated to release on November 11, 2022.

Besides this, Disha also has Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. It will also release next year.

Also Read|Yodha: Disha Patani wraps the shooting for Sidharth Malhotra starrer in the most quirky way; WATCH