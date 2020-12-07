Disha Patani steps into the new week with work mode on as she exits a dubbing studio; PHOTOS

Disha Patani was snapped at a dubbing studio on Monday morning. The Radhe star kept it casual for the day as she headed home post a dubbing session.

Mondays always manage to keep our Bollywood stars on their toes in terms of work as many kick off the new week on a busy note. Speaking of this, began her Monday with a dubbing session as she was caught leaving a studio post session. The gorgeous star had been spending time at home amid the pandemic and after staying indoors for a couple of months, Disha had returned to set in October for Radhe: Your Most Wanted shoot. Post that, she took a short break and headed to the Maldives last month.

Now, as she is back in the city, she has resumed work, and today, she was caught exiting the dubbing studio post a work session. In the photos, the Radhe star is seen clad in a white sweatshirt with red shorts as she heads out post a dubbing session. Along with it, Disha added a cool pair of white sneakers to complete her sporty look. She is seen holding a water bottle in her hand as she exits the dubbing studio post a session.

The gorgeous star is also seen sporting a blue mask as she opted to take COVID 19 preventative measures while stepping out.

Take a look at Disha Patani's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu. She was also seen in a special song in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Now, she will be seen with in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff as well. It is helmed by Prabhdheva. Besides Radhe, Disha also has KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

Also Read|WATCH: Disha Patani shares a breathtaking underwater dive video from her recent Maldives vacay

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×