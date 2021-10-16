Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and Krishna make heads turn in stylish avatars post Venom screening; PHOTOS

Friday night seemed to be quite a busy one in Bollywood as many stars stepped out with their friends and family for the evening and many were snapped by the paparazzi. Speaking of this, Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff were joined by Disha Patani for a screening of Venom- Let There Be Carnage in the city. The trio who are quite close to each other were seen exiting together after watching the film together. Among the rumoured couples, Tiger and Disha often hit the headlines when they step out together.

Once again, after both Tiger and Disha were papped together with his sister Krishna, fans of the two were certainly curious. After the screening on Friday night, Disha was seen making way to her car alone. In the photos, she is seen clad in a maroon tee with peach baggy pants and sneakers. She teamed it up with a matching peach bucket hat and was seen sporting a black mask. Disha left her hair open for the evening and looked lovely in the casual look. On the other hand, Krishna and Tiger exited the movie hall together. Krishna was seen clad in a black bodycon dress while Tiger is seen sporting a casual look in a white tee with black jeans. Both were seen sporting a mask. The two joined Disha in her car as they left together after the screening.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Tiger returned from London after shooting for his film Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film's shoot took place in London for a couple of weeks after which they returned to India. The film is being helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will hit the screens next year. Besides this, Tiger also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and will release in December 2022. On the other hand, Disha will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by MohiT Suri and it will also release next year.

Also Read|WATCH: Tiger Shroff wishes his 'villain' Disha Patani with the sweetest birthday video