Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff twin in black & white at airport as they head out of town for New Year; See PHOTOS

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were snapped at the airport this morning as they were heading out of town. The rumoured couple opted to twin in their airport look, even though they had arrived at different times.

The Holiday season seems to have kicked off for Bollywood post Christmas as many of them are already packing their bags and are off for vacays. Speaking of it, rumoured couple and Tiger Shroff also were seen heading out of town separately this morning as they were caught in the frame by the paparazzi. While last month also, Disha and Tiger were snapped heading out of Mumbai on the same day when they headed to the Maldives, today's destination remains a mystery for all.

Both of them arrived at the airport one after the other this morning and headed out of the city. In the photos, Disha is seen clad in a white crop top with black track pants and sneakers. She is seen sporting a mask and a black fanny pack as she headed out of the city. Her hair was left open and she waved at the paparazzi from a distance as she headed inside the airport gate. Disha’s chic style for the airport gave fans a glimpse of her toned midriff and set the internet on fire.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff was seen clad in a white tee and black track pants as he made his way to the airport. He is seen holding a blue denim jacket in his hand and his cool sunglasses added another level of charm to his look. The actor posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the airport gate.

Take a look at Tiger and Disha's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars superstar in the lead along with Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Besides this, Disha has Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is slated to release on July 16, 2021. He also has Ganapath with director Vikas Bahl. It is slated to release in 2022.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

