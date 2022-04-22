Earth Day 2022: Tovino Thomas plants a sapling with his family for the better tomorrow of his little ones; PIC

Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram handle and shared some cute family pics on the occasion of Earth Day, which is being celebrated today. The actor along with his wife Lidiya, son Tahaan and daughter Izza have planted a sapling in a garden and posed for the pics. Tovino Thomas took the opportunity of Earth Day and planted Lakshmi Taru for a better tomorrow for his little ones so they can enjoy luscious greens and nature to full glory. The cute little family was twinning as they made this thoughtful gesture and inspired many.

Sharing the pics, the Naradan actor wrote, "Investing in our planet today for a better tomorrow. Where my little ones can grow up enjoying the luscious greens and the earth in all its glory.Earth Day wishes !!#simaroubaGlauca #LakshmiTaru #paradisetree #earthday2022 #investInOurPlanet."

Take a look at the pics here:

Every year, the world celebrates Earth Day on April 22. It is celebrated all over the world in support of environmental protection and the official theme for 2022 is Invest In Our Planet.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is teaming up with Aashiq Abu for a film Neelavelicham based on Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s classic novel of the same name. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kunchacko Boban were initially the lead actors for the film but due to pandemic and date issues, they have opted out.

Tovino Thomas will also work along with National Award-winning actress, Keerthy Suresh in Vishnu G Raghav's directorial court drama Vaashi.

