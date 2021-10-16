EXCLUSIVE: Aftab Shivdasani OPENS UP on Kiccha Sudeep cooking dinner for him, Kannada debut & more

Aftab Shivdasani made his Kannada film debut with superstar Kiccha Sudeep starrer Kotigobba 3. The film released yesterday and is receiving a positive response from the audience and critics. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Aftab revealed Sudeep had been telling him for years to do South films.

"I don’t really look at it as a debut film, but it’s definitely a very special film as I got to collaborate with my dear friend Sudeep as he has been telling me for years to do South films as well. So when this was offered to me, it was a great opportunity to work in a Kannada film as well as work with him," shares Aftab Shivdasani.

"It is very special as it's the first film that's releasing in cinemas after a long haul due to COVID and is the perfect entertainer as well. It has a lot of entertainment for masses as well as for families especially since it’s the festive season. Working with Sudeep was really easy and organic as we are really good friends off-screen, so our chemistry was pretty effortless," the actor added.

Sharing details about visiting Sudeep's house last night for dinner, Aftab Shivdasani said, "Yes he hosted me at his house last night as it was on the eve of the release and the perfect opportunity to catch up. Just a very chilled and relaxed evening full of fun and conversations! He even cooked dinner for me as he’s very passionate about cooking and is extremely good at it! Overall an evening to cherish with lots of memories."