The Fame Game Screening: Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Isabelle, Sharvari & others arrive in style; PICS

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor have reunited after a long time with The Fame Game, which is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli. The Netflix series also marks Madhuri Dixit’s debut on the digital platform. On February 24, the makers and star cast organised a screening of The Fame Game and some big names from the industry arrived for the premiere, keeping the glam and style quotients up. Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Salim Merchant, Kabir Khan, and others dazzled the red carpet in their fashionable outfits.

In the photos, Sanjay Kapoor looked dapper in an all-black suit. He certainly stopped by to pose for the cameras. Manav Kaul looked hot in an all-white suit. His moustache certainly amped up his hotness. Singers Salim Merchant and Sona Mohapatra looked super stylish in their attires at the premiere. Director Kabir Khan arrived with his family and posed for a picture-perfect photo. Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif too arrived, wearing a black outfit. She posed with a friend on the red carpet.

Take a look:

Apart from them, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Gagan Arora, and other celebrities also glammed up the event with their fashionable outfits.

Take a look:

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjay Kapoor had opened up on reuniting with Madhuri Dixit. He said, “Working with Madhuri has always been a pleasure and a delight. We have been a part of a blockbuster like Raja and getting back together for The Fame Game felt like it was just yesterday we were shooting for the former. While shooting the show we discussed and relived so many fond memories and stories of our time in the ’90s and the chemistry between us just came naturally. The audience will see that too.”

