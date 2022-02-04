Family Friday: Taimur joins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for a lunch after his school

As the restrictions related to COVID 19 have gone down and many restaurants in Mumbai have opened up owing to lesser cases, celebs also have begun stepping out. Speaking of this, on Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan joined hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan to head out to their favourite restaurant in the city for a meal together. The power couple were at their stylish best in a casual look for the afternoon lunch with son Taimur in the city.

The paparazzi caught them in the frame as they grabbed a place outdoors at the restaurant. Taimur could be seen excited while sitting next to his dad. Kareena is seen clad in a black dress with a side slit and white sneakers. She teamed it up with a denim jacket over it. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Saif is seen slaying in a white tee with blue jeans and sneakers. Saif picked up Taimur from his school after which they stepped out for lunch together.

WATCH the video:

This week, Kareena also stepped out with Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora for a lunch. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is ensuring she catches up with her buddies and while doing so, she is also following all COVID 19 mandates. While arriving at the restaurant, Saif, Kareena and Taimur were seen sporting their masks amid the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is all set to kick off shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film this month with Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is an adaptation of a crime thriller by Keigo Higashimo, The Devotion of Suspect X. Besides this, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film will release on Baisakhi this year.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan twin in black as they enjoy an evening with friends; See Pic