Fanboy surprises Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria with tattoos as they get papped after shoot; See PICS

After their successful stint on Karan Johar produced Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff are all set to share the big screen again with the film Heropanti 2. The shooting is underway for the film. Today, the paparazzi clicked them after their shoot. Tara looked gorgeous in her off duty look as she wore a black bralette top and paired it up with wide-leg pants. She left her hair loose, looking every inch beautiful. On other hand, Tiger rocked the athleisure look like a pro.

Both Tara and Tiger posed for the cameras. Surprisingly, they were also visited by a fan on the sets, post their shoot. Apparently, he gifted fan-arts to Tara and Tiger and also showed them the tattoos of their faces on his hand. The moment left Tara and Tiger speechless and the duo posed with their fanboy too. They accepted the fan-art from him as well. A paparazzo also shared the video from the event on Instagram. See the video here.

See Tara and Tiger’s photos here:

The romantic action film Heropanti 2 is a sequel of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer 2014 film Heropanti which was a super hit. It also marked the debut of Tiger and Kriti in Bollywood. The sequel movie will also star Disha Patani in a pivotal role. Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie will release on April 29, 2022.

In terms of work, Tiger has also lined up the movie Ganapath to release this year. Tara will also be seen in the film Ek Villain 2.

