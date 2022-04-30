Farhan Akhtar holds wife Shibani Dandekar close as they pose for cameras post dinner date; PHOTOS

Amidst their busy schedules, newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar took out some time to step out for a dinner date. The couple decided to twin in black for the evening. Cameras went clickety-click as soon the lovebirds were spotted post their dinner outing. Farhan and Shibani were kind enough to pause and pose for the shutterbugs.

In the photographs, Farhan Akhtar was seen dressed in a casual outfit. He donned a black tee with same colour trousers and added a headband to highlight his look. However, Farhan’s ladylove grabbed all the attention as Shibani looked drop-dead gorgeous in a leather black playsuit. She sealed her look with heels and a statement bag. With open hair and minimalistic make-up, Shibani nailed her evening outfit. The couple stood next to each other and posed for the paparazzi. To note, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in February after dating each other for a few years. The wedding was an intimate and private affair that was hosted at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse.

Take a look:

Confirming his wedding with Shibani, Farhan on his social media had shared glamorous pics along with a note. It read, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan is currently prepping for his directorial, Jee Le Zara, which rides on an ensemble for three A-Listers – Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt.

