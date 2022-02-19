Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Rhea Chakraborty slays in pastel lehenga; Satish Shah, Ehsaan arrive

The big day is here. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, whose wedding has got the tinselvile buzzing, are finally set to get married today. After some fun filled pre-wedding celebrations, the couple is tying the knot in Khandala and the celebrations have already begun. As per the recent update, the guests have started arriving for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding and these include bride Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar, BFF Rhea Chakraborty, musician Ehsaan Noorani, veteran actor Satish Shah etc.

In the pics, Rhea Chakraborty was seen making a statement in a pastel colour lehenga. She was papped while stepping out of her car at the wedding location and made sure to wave at the paps as she arrived. The diva had opted for an embellished sleeveless blouse which was paired with a lehenga and a simple dupatta. Rhea had completed her look with a choker necklace, had kept her tresses open and also had her make up game on point. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was also clicked as he arrived to attend Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding. On the other hand, Satish Shah was papped in a blue kurta as he made his way to the wedding venue.

Take a look at the pics:

According to media reports, Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating each other for a couple of years, will be tying the knot in a traditional ceremony. However, it will not be a Marathi wedding or a nikah. Instead, it will be a simple wedding in the presence of the couple’s family and loved ones. After the traditional wedding, as Pinkvilla had exclusively reported, Farhan and Shibani will have their registered marriage on February 21 (Monday).