Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Rhea Chakraborty stuns in yellow lehenga at Mehendi ceremony; PICS

One of the most loved couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 19. Well, their wedding rumours were going on for a long time. And now, it is being reported that the wedding is likely to take place in a traditional Maharashtrian way at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse. It will be an intimate ceremony where only family members, close friends are invited. Today, the pre-wedding festivities have also kickstarted. The first function is the Mehendi ceremony and actress Rhea Chakraborty, wearing ethnic attire, was spotted at the venue.

Rhea got papped wearing a yellow colour lehenga with little embroidery done on the top. She left her hair open and also did her makeup keeping in mind the daytime. She opted for subtle makeup with golden highlights and applied red lipstick. Needless to say, the actress was looking gorgeous. The pictures of the venue are also out. The Mehendi artist was seen applying the henna. It is not clear whether they were applying to Shibani. The picture has been taken from far away.

The décor was also kept simple. Colourful strings were seen. A video of the venue decked for the ceremonies has also gone viral on social media.

The two have been dating each other for over three years. This will be Farhan Akhtar’s second marriage. He was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani with whom he has two children. The couple was divorced in 2017. On the work front, Farhan has announced his directorial film Jee Le Zaraa featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif. The film will go on floors in 2022.

