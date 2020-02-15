Filmfare Awards 2020: Ananya Panday looks princess like in black & yellow as she debuts on the red carpet

Ananya Panday made her debut on the Filmfare Awards 2020 red carpet in a stunning black and yellow outfit. Check out the photos.

The 65th Filmfare Awards 2020 red carpet event just began and Bollywood’s biggies are all set for an entertaining night. Ananya Panday, who is making her debut on the red carpet, showed in a princessy black and yellow outfit and stunned everyone with her gorgeous look. On Saturday morning, Ananya had left from Mumbai with her mother Bhavana Pandey for the Guwahati, Assam to attend the awards night. Since her debut in Student Of The Year 2 in 2020, it is the first time that Ananya will be gracing the award ceremony’s red carpet.

In the photos, Ananya can be seen clad in an off shoulder black crop top with a yellow ruffled skirt. Perfectly complementing Panday’s look was her on point makeup that was kept natural yet glam. Ananya left her hair open and straight which added a charm to her overall look for the night. Ananya smiled as she graced the red carpet and posed for photos. 2019 opened with a bang for Ananya as after SOTY 2, Ananya was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, apart from Ananya, many other stars like , Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, , and others are expected to attend the event. Most of the photos and videos from Filmfare Awards 2020 rehearsals have been doing rounds since yesterday and now, fans want to see how the celebs doll up for the biggest night of 2020. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Filmfare Awards red carpet.

