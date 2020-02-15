Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh suits up in black and we are sure Deepika Padukone is as smitten as us

Filmfare Awards 2020 has Ranveer Singh spreading his charm once again and here he is, all set and suited up. Check out the photos right here.

is currently at the Filmfare Awards 2020 in Assam, and well, his photos and videos from Guwahati have been doing the rounds ever since he set foot there. Ranveer is definitely the man of the hour and he is one for all the right reasons, given he has been doing great work and is in a great space on the personal front as well. And now, here he is, having all our attention yet again.

At the Filmfare Awards 2020, the actor decided to keep it as elegant as ever and opted for a black and white look today, and if that is not enough to make him the handsome actor that he is, he added some glitter to his jacket, which of course, is the beauty of it. Adding some more to the hatke look that he always manages to pull off is his hairdo, and all of it definitely makes the look a total hit with us.

Check out Ranveer Singh's photos right here:

(ALSO READ: Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy bags maximum technical awards; Uri follows)

On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for his next release, '83, Kapil Dev's biopic. After that, we will also see him in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and 's multi-starrer Takht. Meanwhile, his film with , Gully Boy, has won big at Filmfare 2020 with multiple trophies to their credit.

Credits :Instagram

Read More