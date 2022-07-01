First half of 2022: Hridayam to Bheeshma Parvam, complete list of blockbuster Malayalam movies so far

The Malayalam film industry flies in glory with its good movies. Pandemic was no barrier for them as they gave out the best content to the audiences. The first half of 2022 has been exceptional too as some amazing movies in different genres were released and became blockbuster successes. Be it Hridayam, Jana Gana Mana, or Bheeshma Parvam, the Mollywood industry so far, gave out some of the best movies, and audiences loved them too.

While Hridayam broke records in the South and also won the Kerala State Award, Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam, and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Jana Gana Mana gained more than 50 crores. Well, as we successfully completed the first half of 2022, let's take a look at the Malayalam movies that became blockbuster hits (so far).

Bheeshma Paravam

Mammootty's Bheeshma Paravam is the biggest blockbuster hit in Malayalam cinema. The film set around the end of the 1980s is the tale woven around a family of the wealthy business group headed by the aging patriarch Michael (Mammootty). The Amal Neerad-directed and produced movie is the third biggest Mollywood movie ever globally with an 80 crores collection worldwide.

Hridayam

Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Dharshana Rajendar's Hridayam created rage at the box office and had a good win with no language barrier at all. Hridayam is a romantic film that will touch your heart and remind you of your college days. It is a feel-good movie that will keep you entertained for the evening and is available on Hotstar.

Jana Gana Mana

Prithviraj Sukumaran not only impressed the Malayalam audience with Jana Gana Mana but also everyone as it became the most watched on Netflix. The film is a hard-hitting courtroom drama that revolves around college politics, casteism, police injustice, and more. Jana Gana Mana has made its grand entry to the Rs 50 crore club.

CBl 5: The Brain

CBI 5: The Brain, the fifth installment of the CBI film series starring Mammootty brought the iconic character Sethurama Iyer and audiences loved it. It is the fifth film in the CBI franchise which began in the year 1988. The movie is also one of its kind, as this is for the first time, an actor is reprising a role for the fifth time. The movie CBI 5: The Brain, earned a gross collection of ₹50 crores worldwide.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda to Samantha: Why the brand new season of Koffee With Karan will be more than 'just gossip'

12th Man

Following the massive success of the Drishyam franchise, filmmaker Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal teamed up for the murder mystery flick 12th Man. The film revolves around a group of 11 friends who arrive at a hilltop resort for a get-together. Despite releasing directly on the OTT platform, the film became a huge success.

While these roared at the box office, movies like Bro Daddy, Naradan, Meppadiyan, and many other Malayalam films were not behind in being the best movies.