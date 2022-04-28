Fitness queen Malaika Arora shows us how to pull off athleisure look with perfection; PICS

Bollywood actors often get spotted in and around the city amidst their hectic work schedules. Speaking of which, actor Malaika Arora was the recent one who caught the attention of the paparazzi on Wednesday evening. Malaika, who never fails to leave her fans amazed with her panache, once again stunned the fashion police with her chic style game. The fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora was seen in Bandra.

Besides shelling out fitness goals, Malaika Arora should also proffer fashion tips. No matter what season is up, Malaika Arora is always ready to embrace it. In the photographs, Malaika was seen donned in sporty attire. The actress paired a black bralette with a stylish yoga pants. She highlighted her look with a funky cap and white sneakers. However, her tiny statement bag stole the show. Minimalistic makeup, and open hair left completed the entire look of the diva. Although Malaika was in haste, she was kind enough to stop and pose for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

Earlier this month, Malaika met with an unfortunate car accident. However, she is now on her road to recovery. Taking to her social media handle, Malaika wrote a lengthy gratitude note. She also thanked her doctors for her treatment. “A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!" Malaika had expressed.

