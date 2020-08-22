  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ganesh Chaturthi: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomes Ganpati Bappa with family; PHOTOS

As the nation celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma was seen welcoming Lord Ganesha at Sohail Khan’s residence.
16742 reads Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomes Ganpati Bappa with family; PHOTOSGanesh Chaturthi: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma welcomes Ganpati Bappa with family; PHOTOS

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the festivals which is celebrated with a lot of zeal in our entertainment industry. Several celebrities are seen welcoming Lord Ganesha every year. While the COVID 19 pandemic has introduced us to a new normal lately, this hasn’t affected people’s enthusiasm for Ganesh Chaturthi and everyone has been celebrating the holy festival in their own way. In fact, not just the aam aadmi, but several celebrities have welcome Ganpati Bappa this year as well as they sought blessings and positivity in these difficult times. Amid this, Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan Sharma also brought home Lord Ganesha’s idol for the holy festival.

In the pics, Arpita was seen dressed in a pink coloured long kurta with a matching palazzo and dupatta as she carried Lord Ganesha’s idol as they stepped into Sohail Khan’s house. She was accompanied by sister Alvira Agnihotri and mother Salma Khan. In fact, Sohail and Helen were also papped by the paparazzi as they welcomed Ganpati Bappa for the holy festival and were seen posing happily for the shutterbugs. To note, Alvira, Salma and Helen were clicked with their face masks on in wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Take a look at Arpita Khan Sharma’s pics as she welcomed Ganpati Bappa for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her family:

To note, the Khans are known to celebrate with a lot of zeal every year and looks like this year won’t be different. However, they are certainly taking the necessary precautions to keep COVID 19 at bay.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement