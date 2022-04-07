Gaslight: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey's flaunt their post-shoot glow as they get clicked; PICS

Pinkvilla was the first to report in February that Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangdha Singh will be rolling Gaslight in March. Now, the shoot is on in full vigour. Sara and Vikrant are often making headlines these days as they are spotted amidst the shooting of the movie. The film’s first leg of shooting was in Gujarat and the actors were there for a few weeks for its filming. A newly-married Vikrant was also joined by his wife Sheetal Thakur on the sets of Gaslight to celebrate Holi. Now the team is back in town and just a few hours ago, we spotted Sara and Vikrant together.

Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey looked vibrant as they smiled ear-to-ear in the pictures. Both the actors went for light, subtle shades in their attires. Sara looked beautiful in her cool and breezy outfit. She wore a white vest with pastel blue shorts and her yellow sandals added a sweet pop of colour. On the other hand, Vikrant Massey looked quite amazing in his blue and white printed shirt and also wore his specs.

Take a look at the pictures:

Gaslight is being helmed by Pawan Kripalani Pawan, who had also helmed Taurani’s Bhoot Police, which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Pinkvilla's source had earlier revealed, "A major chunk of the film will be shot there (Rajkot), post which the remaining portions will be filmed in Mumbai. The trio has already begun their prep and readings for the movie too."

Also Read: Vikrant Massey on collaborating with Sara Ali Khan in Gaslight: Her outlook towards work is so refreshing