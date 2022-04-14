Gauri Khan oozes boss lady vibes as she keeps her airport look stylish and sleek; PHOTOS

Being a celebrity is no cakewalk. After all, it is not easy to be in the constant media glare. From stepping out for a lunch to being papped on the red carpet and even at the airport, the celebs often manage to keep the paps on their toes. Shah Rukh Khan’s darling wife Gauri Khan might stay away from the limelight mostly but she is also the paparazzi’s favourite. She was spotted at Mumbai airport.

In the photos, Gauri Khan exuded charm as she gave boss lady vibes. She kept her airport look stylish and sleek. She wore a black top with blue denim. She completed her look with a well-fitted blazer. She kept her make-up minimal and her hair was tightly tied. The highlight of her OTT was the beautiful bag, she carried along with her. To note, Gauri Khan got married to Shah Rukh Khan in 1991. They have three kids together- Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

See Gauri Khan’s photos here:

Meanwhile, a few days ago, actor Shah Rukh Khan had shared a shirtless pic of himself sporting long hair and a stubble look. In the pic, King Khan was seen was flaunting his ripped abs and his swag was making the ladies go weak in their knees. Not just the fans, but the actor’s wife Gauri Khan was also in awe of Shah Rukh Khan’s recent pic. Taking to her Instagram account, Gauri re-shared King Khan’s pic and wrote, “Loving the Pathaan vibe” along with a heart emoticon.

ALSO READ: Gauri Khan says 'never a dull moment' as she hangs out with Farah Khan; See UNSEEN photos