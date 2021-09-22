Gauri Khan’s panache is unmissable as she nails the casual look while stepping out of her store; PICS
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has been one of the most sought after star wives in the industry who has millions of hearts with her stunning looks and panache. The lady might not be interested in facing the camera unlike her superstar husband but she surely has a knack for making the headlines. Be it with her style statements, her line of work as a producer or her work as an interior designer, Gauri has always managed to be in the headlines.
Advertisement
Credits: Viral Bhayani
Comments