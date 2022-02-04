Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone stuns in plunging neckline dress, Ananya Panday keeps it chic; PICS

Fans have been going gaga over Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The trailer of the film has already garnered tremendous views. While the film is set to release in a few days, makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote Gehraiyaan. Recently, the paparazzi spotted Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in the city.

Deepika looked breath-taking in a plunging neckline bodycon dress. She accessorized her look with silver hoops and wore black heels with the dress. Deepika tied her hair and kept her makeup on point. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was also snapped in the city. The gorgeous diva looked chic and fashionable in her stylish outfits. Ananya opted for a neon crop top and teamed it up with white jeans. She hopped into a comfortable pair of white sneakers to complete her look. To note, Ananya Panday and Deepika’s upcoming film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in key roles. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film Gehraaiyan will release on 11 February this year on the OTT platform.

Take a look:

Earlier today, Ananya dropped a series of BTS photos from the shoot of Gehraiyaan. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared glimpses with Deepika, Siddhant and Dhairya. In one of the photos, Deepika and Shakun can be seen laying on the bed with Ananya. Another picture showed Ananya and Siddhant taking a nap amid shoot on a yacht. Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote, "Cuddles, nap time, pillow fights & head massages no it wasn’t a sleepover it’s just some Gehraiyaan BTS.”

