Groom-to-be Farhan Akhtar ace comfort in style as he gets papped at the airport; Check PICS

Farhan Akhtar is all set to break hearts as soon he is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. He is one of the talented actors of Bollywood who can act and sing well (WOW!). The actor enjoys a massive fan following and his loved ones always look forward to getting out his pictures in the public domain. The 48-year-old actor was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport and was looking like a hot mess even in his casual look.

In the photos, the Toofaan actor wore comfortable outfits with a headband. Keeping the increased number of COVID cases in mind, Farhan was seen wearing a black mouth mask. However, the actor did not stop by to pose for the paparazzi and went towards his car. Farhan’s overall look gave fashion inspiration and is worth following. Recently, he made headlines for his wedding with Shibani Dandekar. The duo is dating for a long time.

See Farhan’s photos:

Previously, Farhan had shared some BTS pictures from his movie Toofaan. He flaunted his chiseled and toned body in the monochromatic pictures. He also wrote a caption along with the post. It read, “Line ‘em. Knock ‘em down #Toofaan #bts # series.” As soon as he posted the pictures, Ranveer Singh commented, “BEAST.” Vicky Kaushal too dropped a trophy emoticon into the comment section.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has recently confirmed Farhan Akhtar’s marriage to his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Pinkvilla was the first to report that the duo will get married on February 21 this year.

