Hacked: Hina Khan looks breathtaking in white as she steps out in off shoulder dress to promote the film

Ever since made her red carpet debut at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, this actress has been inundated with work. From hopping on one film set to another, Hina Khan has been shooting back-to-back for different projects. As we speak, Hina Khan has wrapped up the shooting of her debut Bollywood film, Hacked, and currently, she is busy with the promotions of the Vikram Bhatt film. And for the same, Hina Khan stepped out today in an off shoulder white dress for the promotions of the film.

In the photos, Hina Khan looks like a vision in white as she stuns in an off shoulder white dress and as always, she was all smiles and posed happily for the paparazzi. It was only yesterday that the trailer was Hacked was dropped online, and ever since the trailer has been released, it is trending on Twitter and fans have been showering immense praise on Hina Khan. Talking about Hacked, the film is about a 19-year-old hacker, who gets obsessed with a grown-up woman and confesses his love for her. When she denies, he hacks all her social media accounts and wreaks havoc in her life.

While Hina Khan plays the female lead in the film, the obsessed hacker is portrayed by Rohan​​ Shah and the film will hit the screens on February 7, 2020. A few days back, Hina Khan visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to play a task with the gharwale and announce the second winner of the Elite Club.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

