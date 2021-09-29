Happy Birthday Inaaya: Kareena & Jeh, Taimur, Ibrahim arrive for celebrations; Neha Dhupia accompanies Mehr

It’s Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s birthday today and the proud parents are making sure to make it special for the princess. While the celebs have taken to social media to shower love on Inaaya on her special day, Soha and Kunal have also organised a party for the birthday girl at their residence. Interestingly, the little princess’ cousins and Taimur Ali Khan were the first ones to arrive for Inaaya’s birthday celebration.

In the pics, Ibrahim was exuding charm in casuals as he wore a check shirt with icy blue denims and white sneakers. He was seen wearing a mask soon after he had stepped out of the car. He was all smiles as he posed for the paps while making his way to Soha’s house. On the other hand, Taimur looked irresistibly cute in his denim shirt and jeans which was paired with blue sneakers. The little munchkin was seen relishing a lollipop while heading for the birthday celebration. To note, Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her second child, was also seen arriving with her daughter Mehr for the celebration.

Check out the pics:

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan had also shared a beautiful note for her little sister on her fourth birthday. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Love Aaj Kal actress shared two of the most adorable throwback photos with Inaaya and left netizens in awe. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Inaaya. Wishing my baby sister all the cake, toys, balloons, joy, laughter, fun and love @sakpataudi.”