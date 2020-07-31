Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: 10 times the actress left us in complete awe with her candid pictures

As Kiara Advani turns a year older today, let us have a look at some of the candid pictures of the Bollywood diva which are hard to miss. Check them out.

Despite being just a few films old, Kiara Advani has already made a place for herself in the Bollywood film industry for all the obvious reasons. The actress has proved her mettle in every movie she has acted in till now. Be it Kabir Singh or be it Guilty, Kiara has been able to win the hearts of the audience with her spectacular performances. Apart from her acting skills, the actress has a separate fan following for her impeccable fashion sense and utter beauty.

Kiara looks amazing in every single outfit and multiple instances prove the same. Be it a western gown or be it a traditional sheer net saree, the actress slays them all like a pro! Meanwhile, her social media game is also on point and she often treats her fans with numerous pictures and videos. Maybe this is the reason why the Good Newz star can boast of having a loyal fan base on social media. Today, as the gorgeous beauty celebrates her 28th birthday, let us have a glimpse of some of her candid pictures that are hard to miss!

Check them out below:

Kiara Advani looks ravishing in this picture as she strikes a candid pose for the camera. The actress is wearing a red-coloured outfit and a printed white shrug with red polka dots all over it.

The diva flashes her beaming smile in this picture as she heads out for her safari while being clad in a skin-coloured outfit and a matching hat.

Kiara is a vision in black as she decks up for her photoshoot while wearing a sleeveless sheet net gown.

The actress seems to be gearing up for some masquerade party as she dresses up in a floral outfit and hides her eyes behind a fancy mask.

This picture of Kiara Advani posing in front of a picturesque location nearby the sea reminds us of the pre-lockdown days when social distancing wasn’t a thing.

This is probably one of the best candid moments of the actress as she gazes at the outside world from her balcony.

Kiara looks glowy and undeniably pretty in this picture as she looks the other way while walking through the snow-clad road.

Looking outside an aircraft’s window is so much fun and this candid picture of the actress is proof!

Kiara Advani looks stunning in a monokini as she chills by the deep blue sea in this picture.

The actress once again leaves us in awe with this candid picture as she stuns in a swimsuit while chilling nearby the waters.

