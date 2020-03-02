Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Tiger performs power kicks as he cuts the cake and celebrates with paparazzi

Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: The Baaghi 3 actors celebrated his birthday with the paparazzi. See photos!

Tiger Shroff celebrates his 30th birthday today and looks like, the actor had a working birthday as he was papped in the city with Baaghi 3 co-stars and Riteish Deshmukh. Yes, Tiger Shroff kick-started his birthday on a working note as he stepped out to promote Baaghi 3 and after the promotions, Tiger Shroff celebrated his birthday with the paparazzi. That’s right!

In the photos, as always, this Heropanti actor looks dapper in an all black look, and here, we see Tiger cutting his yummy chocolate cake with the paparazzi. After cutting the cake, Tiger Shroff did some stunts in front of the paps as he performed some power kicks before going ahead with the day’s promotions. After Tiger’s mother and sister, alleged girlfriend, wished the actor on social media as she shared her first dance block with Tiger wherein the two are seen grooving to ’s Bang Bang and alongside the video, Disha Patani revealed that till date, she is the most frightened to dance with him.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s War co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, and next, Tiger will be seen in Baaghi 3 and during a recent interview, when Tiger was asked about his equation with Disha, he had said that Disha and him have a lot in common and that is why they get along well. Moreover, Tiger had said that since they both have similar interests, and can laugh over silly things, they choose to hang out together. Talking about Baaghi 3, the film is the third installment of action-drama franchise- Baaghi, directed by Ahmed Khan. Besides Shraddha and Tiger, the film also features Jackie Shroff, who plays the on-screen father of Tiger and Riteish. Also, Disha Patani will be seen in a special song in the film titled Do You love me?

Check out Tiger Shroff's birthday celebrations with the paparazzi here:

