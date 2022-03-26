Heropanti 2 Dafa Kar song launch PICS: Tiger Shroff looks dapper, Tara Sutaria looks glamorous in co-ords

Actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are the talk of the town lately as the two are all set to be seen in Heropanti 2. On Saturday, the first song Dafa Kar from the film was all set to be launched and both Tiger and Tara arrived at the event in stylish avatars. Not just Tiger and Tara, director Ahmed Khan, producer Bhushan Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Nadiadwala also arrived at the song launch event in stunning attires.

In the photos, Tara is seen opting for an all glam look in beige co-ords. She is seen slaying in a crop corset fit off-shoulder top with matching pants and heels. She styled her hair with soft curls in them and kept her makeup glamourous. On the other hand, Tiger looked dapper as he teamed up a white shirt with sweatpants and rounded off his look with a blazer. He was seen sporting sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. Ahmed Khan and his wife also arrived in black and white hues at the event. Warda was seen sporting a formal look while Bhushan was seen arriving in a checkered shirt and pants.

See Tiger and Tara's photos from Heropanti 2 event:



The song Dafa Kar is crooned by AR Rahman and composed by him. It has been shot in London like the rest of the film and features Tiger and Tara in complete glam avatars. The teaser was shared on Friday and it left fans in awe.

Heropanti 2 also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. He will be seen as Laila, who is the antagonist. The trailer gave fans a glimpse of the dangerous action stunts that will be showcased in it. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to release on April 29, 2022.

