Holy Cow: Taimur Ali Khan meets some unexpected guests just outside his residence; See Pics

The paparazzi outside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's house snapped Taimur as a cow and his owner stopped by near their residence gate. See photos below.

It was a field day for the junior most Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan, as he stepped out on Friday with his house help and encountered some unexpected guests. The paparazzi stationed outside Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's house snapped Taimur right near the gate of his main residence as a cow and his owner stopped by. The young lad was seen holding his househelp's hand as she took him closer to the cow.

Taimur, who was wearing a Superman mask, looked ecstatic as his eyes beamed wide while looking at the cow. That wasn't all, apart from the cow, a white horse was also snapped outside his gate and Taimur was snapped looking keenly at it. Before Taimur could meet these unexpected guests, he was snapped standing inside the gate.

The adorable little one looked like a spitting image of his dad Saif as he stood with one hand in his pocket with a curious expression. Check out Taimur Ali Khan's super cute photos with the animals below:

Meanwhile, Kareena also dropped an adorable photo of Taimur on Friday. The actress is now expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan and is due in March 2021. Several reports state that Kareena and Saif will soon be moving out of their current apartment and into a bigger space as their family grows bigger.

Isn't Taimur simply adorable in these latest pictures?

