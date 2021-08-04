How did Kajol spend her birthday eve with daughter Nysa Devgan? See PHOTOS

It has always been a treat to watch Kajol on the big screen. Her fun-loving and quirky nature mixed with her effortless presence in front of the camera is a combination worth experiencing. Be it the tomboy-turned-lady Anjali Sharma in Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, or the grieving mother, Mandira, in My Name is Khan, her career graph is full of memorable characters. As the DDLJ actress turns a year older tomorrow, she spent her birthday eve with her daughter Nysa. Kajol and Nysa were spotted in a mommy-daughter date ahead of the former’s birthday.

Kajol and Nysa were spotted walking out of a store in Mumbai. Kajol was donning a floral printed maxi dress. She accessorized the look with a white shoulder bag and a pair of sunnies. For footwear, Kajol wore heels, and she kept her hair down. Daughter Nysa also chose prints for her outfit. Nysa was spotted in a graphic white crop top, that she paired with high-waisted brick-red printed palazzo pants. She kept her hair loose and carried a black wallet in her hands. Both mommy and daughter kept their face masks on as the paps continued to click them.

Take a look at Kajol and Nysa’s latest photos:

A few moments back, Kajol took to her Instagram space to share a picture featuring herself, her mother and veteran actress Tanuja, and sister Tanishaa Mukerji. The three women sported big, bright smiles, as they held each other in their arms. Kajol captioned the post with, “The Three Musketeers …. always together.. us vs them.”

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga.

